EU slaps new sanctions on Iran over "Serious Human Rights Violations"

Shafaq News/ The European Union imposed new sanctions on Monday against seven Iranian individuals and two entities over “serious human rights violations,” citing arbitrary detentions, a surge in executions, and increasing restrictions on civil liberties in the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the EU Council said the measures were aimed at those “responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran, including for the use of the judiciary as a tool for arbitrary detention.”

The sanctions target the Shiraz Central Prison and the First Branch of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz, both implicated in what the EU described as repressive judicial practices.

Among the individuals named are Farzadi Hedayatollah, the head of Evin prison, and Mehdi Nemati, who oversees the Fars Prisons Protection and Intelligence Department. T

he move comes amid growing alarm in European capitals over Tehran’s pattern of detaining dual and foreign nationals on politically motivated charges. “The EU remains deeply concerned by Iran’s distressing practice to arbitrarily detain EU mono and dual nationals on spurious grounds, with a view to making political gains,” the Council said.

Citing a “dramatic increase” in executions last year — including those of women, members of ethnic and religious minorities, and one European citizen — Brussels condemned Iran’s escalating use of capital punishment and its crackdown on dissent.

The statement highlighted a shrinking space for freedom of expression, religion, and assembly, and pointed to threats against human rights defenders, journalists, and political dissidents.

The latest sanctions bring the total number of individuals and entities under EU restrictive measures to 232 and 44, respectively. Those listed face an asset freeze, an EU travel ban, and a prohibition on receiving EU-based financial or economic support.

Existing bans on exports of equipment that could be used for internal repression or surveillance remain in place. The EU reiterated its solidarity with the Iranian people, stating its “support for the fundamental aspiration of the people of Iran for a future where their universal human rights and fundamental freedoms are respected, protected and fulfilled.”