Shafaq News- Sanaa

Strikes on Saudi Arabia's Al-Shuqaiq power station and Jazan port caused significant damage on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated.

Saree said the attacks came in retaliation for Saudi strikes on power stations in Yemen's Saada and Mokha areas. The Saudi-led coalition, however, said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed the two missiles, with debris falling in Al-Shuqaiq. Authorities were responding to the incident, but the coalition did not immediately report casualties or damage.

التحالف: - الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخين باليستيين أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة جازان. - سقوط شظايا نتيجة عملية الاعتراض بمنطقة الشقيّق وجارٍ مباشرة الموقع من جهات الاختصاص. https://t.co/7uCQGKOhCO — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 20, 2026

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces used locally manufactured surface-to-air missiles to force a formation of Saudi F-15 fighter jets to withdraw from Hodeidah airspace without carrying out an attack.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 78 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في العاصمة صنعاء ومحافظات الحديدة وتعز ولحج وصعدة ومأرب والجوف وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من جيزان وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 5429 غارة جوية وصاروخا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

According to Saree, Saudi forces carried out 78 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting what he identified as civilian sites in Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Marib, and Al-Jawf. He put the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation at 5,429.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-affiliated Health Ministry reported 41 civilians killed, including 11 children and seven women, and 28 others injured, including three children, in Saudi strikes over the past 24 hours. The ministry put the overall toll since the escalation began at 438 killed and 924 wounded.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation against Houthi missile and drone capabilities in Yemen, targeting facilities in Sanaa and Hodeidah. Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said the strikes destroyed seven military targets, including weapons-related workshops and a major supply depot in Sanaa, while facilities at Hodeidah port were targeted over their alleged role in smuggling and transporting weapons and ballistic missiles.