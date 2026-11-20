Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq lifted its highest security alert nationwide on Friday, while military and security units resumed normal duties, a security source told Shafaq News.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi had ordered forces onto Level C alert on Thursday. The designation requires units to be at maximum readiness, personnel to report to their units and leave to be restricted or suspended.

Earlier Friday, Al-Zaidi said Iraq’s push to assert state authority nationwide had begun in Jurf Al-Nasr, also known as Jurf Al-Sakhr, in northern Babil province.

Joint forces entered the area, where a unified security command was established on Al-Zaidi’s orders.