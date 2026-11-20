Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes and shelling killed three Palestinians in central Gaza on Friday, Palestinian media reported.

In Deir Al-Balah, a strike hit a tent near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing one and wounding others. Medical sources told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that the killed had been displaced from Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

An Israeli drone strike had also killed one in the New Camp area of Al-Nuseirat, while near Al-Maghazi camp, Israeli artillery fire killed a woman and wounded three people, Palestinian outlets said.

The Israeli military earlier today claimed rhat airstrikes between Tuesday and Thursday had killed two Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders and a deputy Hamas squad leader. The military said the Hamas member had taken part in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Residents began returning to Al-Nuseirat on Thursday after Israeli forces ended a ground operation across the Yellow Line, the ceasefire boundary in Gaza, according to local media. The Israeli military said it had destroyed a section of a Hamas tunnel that crossed the line.