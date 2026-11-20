Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Cooking gas deliveries to homes across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province have continued without interruption or any reduction in volume, district chief Fadhil Omar said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Omar said a form adopted to track gas deliveries more closely would help curb manipulation of allocations or diversion of supplies and ensure residents receive their share, particularly during shortages. Gas remained in storage, he added, but he declined to disclose how much.

On November 9, residents gathered outside distribution stations in Al-Sulaymaniyah to buy extra cooking gas. That day, Dana Gas said production at the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region was suspended following a suspected drone attack the previous night. The district administration assured at the time that it had enough household gas in storage for more than a month.

The district chief also denied a broadcaster’s report that officials had met and set a new rate per ampere for electricity from private generators, accusing the broadcaster of publishing inaccurate information and said no official decision had been issued on generator rates.