Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces struck Kfar Tibnit twice from the air on Friday and continued demolishing homes in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, both in southern Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh district, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli bulldozers have been demolishing homes in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya for several days. In neighboring Zawtar Al-Gharbiya, the Lebanese army has been deployed in a designated pilot zone since the summer. Elsewhere in Nabatiyeh district, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Mayfadoun and the Ali Al-Taher heights.

In Tyre district, Lebanese outlets reported Israeli shelling in Al-Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and the Zibqin valley. In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli troops fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Baraachit. The outlets also reported shelling in the Slouqi and Hujeir valleys.

A day earlier, Israeli aircraft struck the mountains near Al-Shaara in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa region. The Israeli military later claimed it struck access routes to prevent the restoration of a site near Janta previously used to “manufacture missiles and store Hezbollah weapons.”

In an Independence Day message to troops on November 19, Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal said Israel’s continued occupation violated existing agreements and obstructed the army’s efforts to complete its deployment in the south and extend state authority nationwide.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have continued despite the June 26 US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, signed in Washington. Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,390 people killed and 12,429 wounded between March 2 and November 5, bringing the total since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.