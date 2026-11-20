Shafaq News- Tehran

The US President Donald Trump had left China empty-handed, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Friday, adding that the summit in Shenzhen had sent a clear message to the region that the United States no longer had sufficient influence to rally support against Iran.

Mokhber described the Strait of Hormuz as an undeniable red line for Iran, saying Tehran would ensure its operation according to its seven fundamental conditions.

اجلاس شنژن یک پیام روشن برای منطقه داشت: آمریکا دیگر توان یارکشی علیه ایران را ندارد. ترامپ با دست پر از وعده‌های توخالی وارد چین شد و با دستان خالی و بیانیه‌ای نامطلوب برایش بیرون آمد. قطعا امنیت خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز خط قرمز ایران است که با۷شرط اصولی جمهوری اسلامی تحقق می یابد. — محمد مخبر (@MokhberOfficial) November 20, 2026

Trump recently visited China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit described as historic. However, the meeting did not address several key issues, including Iran, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

The three leaders instead issued a joint statement, referred to as the "Peace Declaration," emphasizing the importance of keeping energy corridors safe and navigable and preventing military confrontations or nuclear wars.

Separately, the US Senate on Thursday rejected legislation that would have required Trump to end the war with Iran or obtain congressional approval to continue it. The Senate voted 51-48 against the war powers resolution, which had previously been approved by the House of Representatives.