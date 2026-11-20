Shafaq News- Bangkok

Japan beat Iraq 8-4 on Friday in Phang Nga, Thailand, leaving Iraq without a point after two Group A matches at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Iraq lost its opener 5-4 to host Thailand on November 18. Three-time champion Japan scored eight goals for the second straight match after beating Bahrain 8-3 in its opener.

Iraq next faces Bahrain on November 22.

Under AFC rules, the top two teams in each of the three groups and the two best third-place finishers advance to the quarterfinals. Groups B and C play their final matches on November 23.