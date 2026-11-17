Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s beach soccer team is ready for the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, coach Abbas Hashempour said on Tuesday, ahead of its opening match against host Thailand on November 18.

Speaking at a press conference, Hashempour said preparations began with the Arab Cup in Egypt, followed by a training camp in Iraq. His team respected every opponent and aimed to deliver its best performance and compete in the tournament. He also expressed hope of advancing beyond the group stage, where Iraq exited in 2025.

Thailand’s coach, Setthakornchai Chuenta, described Iraq as good and improving, saying his team had watched its matches and hoped to deliver its best performance against it.

Iraq is also strong and difficult to beat, according to Japan coach Teruki Tabata. “Our match will be difficult.”

Iraq will face Japan on November 20 and Bahrain on November 22 to complete its Group A fixtures, the AFC schedule shows. The tournament runs through November 28 in Phang Nga, Thailand. The AFC said the top two teams from each of the three groups and the two best third-place finishers would advance to the quarterfinals.