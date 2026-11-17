Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 23:38)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has postponed his planned visit to Beirut amid escalating security tensions in Jurf Al-Sakhr, a government source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, with no new date set.

The coming hours could bring rapid developments requiring Al-Zaidi, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to remain in Iraq and oversee any response, according to the source. The Lebanese side was informed of the postponement and accepted it, with a new date potentially to be set next week.

An Iraqi diplomatic source separately confirmed that Baghdad had requested the postponement over concerns about the security situation in the coming days.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control