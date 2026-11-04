Shafaq News- Manama

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi called for Iraq and Bahrain to align their positions on regional and international issues during talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Al-Zaidi’s office said on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa described Iraq as a key regional actor and said the visit could lay the groundwork for closer cooperation and new economic partnerships.

Al-Zaidi invited the king to visit Iraq, adding that his trip was intended to revive longstanding ties and expand cooperation, including in trade and investment. King Hamad said the visit would create new opportunities for the two countries to work together. They also led their delegations in a separate round of talks on expanding economic, political, and social cooperation.

The visit is the first by an Iraqi prime minister to Bahrain since 2003.