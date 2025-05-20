Solidarity call: Iraq, Lebanon leaders discuss ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties, according to a statement from the al-Sudani’s office.

The two leaders reviewed ways to enhance ties across political and economic sectors, with a focus on mutual interests and regional stability.

The discussion also addressed recent security developments affecting Lebanese territory, with al-Sudani reaffirming Iraq’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Aoun welcomed Iraq’s stance and expressed appreciation for its continued support, and congratulated Baghdad on hosting the Arab League and Arab Development summits, acknowledging the importance of the outcomes.

During the call, Aoun also praised al-Sudani’s proposal to establish an Arab Solidarity Fund for the reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza, describing it as a constructiveinitiative.

Earlier, the prime minister announced that Iraq will contribute $20 million toward the reconstruction of Gaza and another $20 million for Lebanon, while proposing the establishment of an Arab Reconstruction Fund to support post-conflict recovery across the region.