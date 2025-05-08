Ankara Summit: Iraq, Turkiye focus on bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara to advance bilateral cooperation.

According to al-Sudani’s media office, the meeting centered on implementing agreements signed in April 2024, covering counterterrorism coordination, border security, water resource management, and economic integration—particularly the Development Road Project.

The summit coincided with the fourth session of the Iraq–Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erdoğan praised al-Sudani’s leadership, describing Iraq as a “key stabilizing force” in the region. “We welcome Iraq’s constructive role, thanks to the wisdom of Prime Minister al-Sudani … we will continue to strengthen this partnership.”

The Turkish president also urged regional countries to contribute to the Development Road Project, calling it a critical infrastructure initiative.

Speaking earlier at a forum organized by Anadolu Agency, the Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated that Iraqi-Turkish relations are “an integral part of the regional stability equation,” emphasizing the Development Road as “one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the Middle East.”

Al-Sudani warned that “the Israeli government, under Benjamin Netanyahu, is attempting to drag the entire region into war,” and stressed that Iraq’s foreign policy prioritizes de-escalation and regional balance.