Basra's stability a magnet: Japan to boost economic engagement

Basra's stability a magnet: Japan to boost economic engagement
2025-05-12T14:15:10+00:00

Shafaq News/ Japan is looking to scale up its economic engagement in Iraq’s Basra province, Ambassador Akira Endo confirmed on Monday.

During a visit to the province, Endo discussed expanding Japanese corporate involvement in key development efforts with Governor Asaad al-Eidani. “We explored ways to enhance Japanese firms’ contributions across strategic sectors,” Endo told Shafaq News.

Discussions covered major projects including the al-Hartha desalination plant, oil refining upgrades, power generation, and port expansion, al-Eidani revealed, adding that Endo viewed Basra’s security stability as “key” for attracting long-term investment.

Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tokyo has funded critical projects in Basra, including the Basrah Water Supply Improvement Project.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon