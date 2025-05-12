Basra's stability a magnet: Japan to boost economic engagement

Shafaq News/ Japan is looking to scale up its economic engagement in Iraq’s Basra province, Ambassador Akira Endo confirmed on Monday.

During a visit to the province, Endo discussed expanding Japanese corporate involvement in key development efforts with Governor Asaad al-Eidani. “We explored ways to enhance Japanese firms’ contributions across strategic sectors,” Endo told Shafaq News.

Discussions covered major projects including the al-Hartha desalination plant, oil refining upgrades, power generation, and port expansion, al-Eidani revealed, adding that Endo viewed Basra’s security stability as “key” for attracting long-term investment.

Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tokyo has funded critical projects in Basra, including the Basrah Water Supply Improvement Project.