Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

A landmine exploded inside a school in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, killing a child and wounding at least 10 other people, most of them children, including a teacher, a medical source told Shafaq News.

The blast at Al-Muhdatha school in the town of Zarkan, also known as Abu Rasin, in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah province, killed Ahmed Sinjar, the source said. One of the wounded children lost a foot, while most of the others suffered minor injuries. Ambulances took them to hospitals in the town of Tal Tamr and the city of Al-Hasakah.

Between December 2024 and October 2026, 1,488 explosive ordnance incidents across Syria caused 2,572 casualties, including 902 deaths and 1,670 injuries, according to the UN-coordinated Syria Mine Action Area of Responsibility.