Shafaq News- Damascus

Two people were killed and five others wounded on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying ammunition exploded in Binnish city, northwestern Syria, according to Idlib's Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate.

The directorate described the casualty toll as preliminary. The circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear, including who owned or operated the vehicle.

Binnish lies in northeastern Idlib countryside, about seven kilometers from Idlib city and near the road linking Idlib and Saraqib.