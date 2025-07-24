Idlib: +70 casualties in an unknown arms depot blast

Shafaq News – Idlib

An arms depot explosion in the town of Maaret Misrin in northern Idlib left two people dead and 70 others injured, according to Syria’s Ministry of Health.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a powerful blast in rural Idlib, which triggered large fires and thick plumes of smoke.

The incident occurred as unidentified aircraft were seen flying over the area. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.