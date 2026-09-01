Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has sentenced two members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to 15 years in prison for their involvement in a rocket attack on Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily secured district housing government offices and diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy, A security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The ruling was issued on Monday under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law. According to the source, the two men are reportedly members of the Badr Organization, lead by Hadi Al-Ameri, and serve with formations under the PMF Commission.

The ruling remains subject to appeal and has not yet become final.

Baghdad’s Green Zone came under attack on March 7, 2026, when four Katyusha rockets targeted the US Embassy, prompting the activation of air defense systems inside the diplomatic compound. Further rocket and drone attacks were reported during the second half of the month.