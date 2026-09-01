Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation, in cooperation with Italian development organization ICU, completed a 45-day vocational training program in the Zakho Independent Administration and awarded certificates to participants on Tuesday.

The program provided direct employment opportunities for 40 graduates, most of them from the Christian community.

The Italian government sponsored the project, with financial support from the Catholic Church in Zakho, to develop young people’s skills and help them secure sustainable employment.

دەزگای روانگە دەرفەتی دامەزراندنی بۆ 40 بەشداربووی دەرچووی راهێنانی پیشەیی لە زاخۆ رەخساند.لە چوارچێوەی بەهێزکردنی تواناکانی لاوان و باشترکردنی دەرفەتە کۆمەڵایەتی، ئابووری ، پەروەردەییەکان، دەزگای روانگە بە هاوبەشی لەگەڵ رێکخراوی ICU، بەرنامەیەکی 45 رۆژەی راهێنانی پیشەیی لە… pic.twitter.com/bkEwijMyqe — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) September 1, 2026

Rwanga, meaning “vision,” is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani. Headquartered in Erbil, it works across Iraq in four main sectors -education, youth, environment and vulnerable groups- and has reached more than three million people through its humanitarian, educational and community development programs.

Read more: New path to jobs: Iraq’s shift toward vocational education