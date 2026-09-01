Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it had begun responding to the US strikes carried out earlier in the day against targets along Iran’s southern coast.

“The enemy’s desperation has reinforced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and strengthened the fighters’ resolve to crush foreign forces intervening there,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The announcement followed US airstrikes on multiple sites in southern Iran. Iranian state television reported five explosions in Masan village on Qeshm Island and four explosions in the Strait of Hormuz area. The Fars news agency also reported explosions in the cities of Konarak and Chabahar in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces had struck IRGC targets inside Iran, saying the operation followed recent attacks on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and attempts by the IRGC to target US military personnel in the region.