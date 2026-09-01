Shafaq News- Detroit

Iraqi-American lightweight Jonathan Mansour stopped American Ernest Bustos in the second round at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, extending his unbeaten professional record to 8-0.

Mansour dropped Bustos three times before the referee stopped the fight at 1:47 of the second round. He floored Bustos with a left hook late in the opening round, then scored two more knockdowns with body shots in the second.

“I promised my mother that one day I would be a world champion, and tonight I am one step closer to that promise,” Mansour said after the fight.