Shafaq News- Erbil

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday it had carried out combined missile and drone strikes on US bases in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

In its sixth communiqué since the latest exchange of fire with the United States, the IRGC said its forces had destroyed a maintenance facility and technical equipment storage sites and knocked out the control system for a US surveillance balloon. It also claimed the strikes had set fuel tanks ablaze at one base and killed an unspecified number of US personnel.

Kurdistan Region authorities and US forces have not confirmed that any strikes occurred in Erbil or reported damage or casualties.

The IRGC described the operation as retaliation for US attacks that it said had killed Iranian civilians, including an overnight strike on a wedding celebration for a young Sunni couple in Sirik, southern Iran. According to the Guard, four people, including a child, were killed, and around 70 casualties were reported overall.

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