Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Cabinet on Tuesday banned agricultural imports until the end of the domestic production season and approved a draft law establishing a Food and Drug Authority, the Prime Minister’s Media Office said.

Read more: Iraq adopts multi-level import controls to boost food security

The Cabinet discussed an initiative to provide one million serviced residential plots, particularly for low-income and disadvantaged groups, and approved restructuring World Bank-funded water and sewage projects in Baghdad.