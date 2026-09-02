Shafaq News- Erbil

Global Coalition forces shot down 10 explosive-laden drones between 1:13 a.m. and 3:31 a.m. over Erbil and its outskirts, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism agency (Kurdistan CT) said.

No casualties were reported.

A security source told Shafaq News earlier today that a warplane intercepted at least two drones over Erbil.

At dawn, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out combined missile and drone strikes on US bases in Erbil. The IRGC claimed the strikes destroyed a maintenance facility and technical equipment storage sites and knocked out the control system for a US surveillance balloon. It also said fuel tanks were set ablaze at one base and an unspecified number of US personnel were killed.

The US Embassy in Baghdad and its Consulate General in Erbil urged Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and to prepare for possible flight cancellations, border or airspace closures, and wider travel disruption.