Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) authorities on Wednesday destroyed 577 kilograms of Captagon in Erbil after obtaining court approval, KRI Anti-Narcotics Directorate media official Arkan Omar said at a press conference.

In May, Kurdistan Region authorities also dismantled an international trafficking network and seized more than one million Captagon pills and 100 kilograms of hashish. According to the Directorate, 1,708 people were arrested in Erbil and Duhok during 2025 drug operations that seized 922.963 kilograms of narcotics, while joint operations with federal and Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities yielded another 1,575 kilograms of crystal meth and Captagon pills.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan arrests 1,700+, seizes over 2.4 tons in anti-drug operations