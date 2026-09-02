Shafaq News- Madrid/ Barcelona

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25 for the first El Clasico of the La Liga season, with both teams currently level at the top of the standings after three rounds.

SAVE THE DATE FOR #ELCLÁSICO The stage is set.🗓️October 25th ⌚️9 PM🏟️Spotify Camp Nou#LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/NZwpbDYrtx — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) September 1, 2026

The match, which comes in the 10th round of La Liga, will kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Baghdad time), according to an announcement from La Liga on Tuesday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both collected nine points from their opening three games, with Barcelona holding the advantage on goal difference.

The fixture will mark Jose Mourinho's first El Clasico since returning for a second spell as Real Madrid coach. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has faced Real Madrid seven times since taking charge, recording six wins, no draws, and one defeat across all competitions.