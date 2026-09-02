Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading steady in Baghdad but higher in Erbil, with exchange rates hovering around 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,650 dinars and buying prices at 154,600 dinars.