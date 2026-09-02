27th Baghdad International Book Fair opens

27th Baghdad International Book Fair opens
2026-09-02T14:21:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The 27th Baghdad International Book Fair opened on Wednesday, bringing together publishers, writers, and intellectuals from Iraq and abroad.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi inaugurated the fair, according to his media office.

The Ministry of Commerce said it had completed all technical, logistical and organizational preparations for the event, which it described as a “major cultural event.”

The fair runs from September 2 to 10, with broad Arab and international participation. According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the fair is an important cultural event that highlights Baghdad’s cultural heritage and promotes reading and knowledge.

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