Shafaq News- Basra

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday appointed Mostafa Tarafi as its new consul general in Basra, replacing Ali Abedi.

In a statement, the Iranian Consulate in Basra said Tarafi met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before departing for his new post, adding that he briefed the foreign minister on the scope of his duties, available resources, and his proposed work program.

Araghchi stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and consular fields.