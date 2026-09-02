Shafaq News- Babil

Date farmers and traders in Babil province are calling for greater government support as stronger production this season has coincided with a sharp drop in prices.

Hussein Al-Bairmani, a date trader in the Al-Siyahi Al-Hussein area, told Shafaq News that production has been strong and water supplies have improved, but prices remain the main concern.

Dates are currently purchased from farmers for between 650 and 1,250 Iraqi dinars (about $0.50–$0.96) per kilogram. Al-Bairmani attributed the lower prices to abundant production and limited government attention to the sector. He urged greater support for local dates, which he described as high-quality and available in several varieties, particularly as imported dates are being sold in Iraqi markets at higher prices. Fresh dates also require proper cooling and marketing to preserve their quality, he noted, warning that “leaving the crop on the palms for too long could reduce its value and price.”

Abu Ali, a date farmer with more than 20 years of experience, described this season as better than previous years because of increased water supplies and rainfall.

Previous seasons brought severe difficulties because of drought and water shortages, while improved conditions this year have helped produce a stronger crop. Still, farmers need more government support to control pests and obtain pesticides and other agricultural chemicals, Abu Ali added. “Growers are forced to cover pest-control costs themselves or risk losses.” Dates produced in the area are marketed across Iraq, reaching markets from Mosul in the north to Basra in the south. The area produces more than 10 varieties of dates, according to Abu Ali.