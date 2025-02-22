Iraq, Iran to connect by rail via new Basra line

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport arrived in Basra to meet with local government officials and finalize arrangements for a new railway link with Iran via the Shalamaja border crossing.

The project entails constructing a 36-kilometer double-track railway line that will connect Iraq and Iran while traversing Basra province.

Jabbar Al-Jubouri, Director General of Railways Directorate, told Shafaq News that the line will include three rest stations—one in Al-Kaziza area, a mid-route station, and a terminal at the Shalamaja crossing—with a combined capacity of over 10,000 passengers.

Al-Jubouri added, “We have contracted a Spanish company to build the railway to the highest European standards. Currently, we are clearing mines along the route and addressing residential conflicts in close cooperation with Basra’s local government.”