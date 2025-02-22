Iraq, Iran to connect by rail via new Basra line

Iraq, Iran to connect by rail via new Basra line
2025-02-22T19:51:59+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport arrived in Basra to meet with local government officials and finalize arrangements for a new railway link with Iran via the Shalamaja border crossing.

The project entails constructing a 36-kilometer double-track railway line that will connect Iraq and Iran while traversing Basra province.

Jabbar Al-Jubouri, Director General of Railways Directorate, told Shafaq News that the line will include three rest stations—one in Al-Kaziza area, a mid-route station, and a terminal at the Shalamaja crossing—with a combined capacity of over 10,000 passengers.

Al-Jubouri added, “We have contracted a Spanish company to build the railway to the highest European standards. Currently, we are clearing mines along the route and addressing residential conflicts in close cooperation with Basra’s local government.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon