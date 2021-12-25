Iraq and Iran discuss issues of common interests, including the railway connection

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Rostam Ghassemi, Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister, arrived in Baghdad to discuss files of common interests, including the railway network.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport said that the technical undersecretary of the Ministry, Talib Bayesh, received the Iranian Minister, accompanied by the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, at Baghdad International Airport.

The statement added that "both sides discussed the cooperation between the two brotherly countries in various fields, including the railroad connection, and the exchange of experiences through mutual visits."

The Iraqi technical undersecretary said, "this visit is necessary for consolidating relations and cooperation between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, exchanging experiences and benefiting from the technical capabilities in the field of transportation."

For his part, the Iranian Minister praised the "exceptional efforts of the Iraqi government to develop work, implement investment and economic projects, strengthen relations between the two neighboring countries and overcome all obstacles."

"Transport is the main vein for trade between Iran and Iraq, especially the railroad connection," he added.