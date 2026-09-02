Shafaq News- Damascus

German companies, including industrial machinery manufacturer PETKUS, are exploring investment in Syria’s agriculture sector and studying opportunities to introduce German technology in grain, seed, agriculture, and logistics.

Khaled Raad, a representative of PETKUS MENA, told Shafaq News that the company could also train Syrian personnel in Germany on modern agricultural and grain technologies.

Investment interest existed on both sides, he added, but projects would require more time to resolve issues involving bank accounts, transfers, and financing.

The comments came during the Syrian-German Business Round Table in Damascus, where State Secretary Niels Annen joined a German business delegation exploring reconstruction opportunities in construction, food processing, renewable energy, water, banking, and financial services.

The EU largely lifted its sectoral economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025, including restrictions affecting the country’s central and commercial banks, while targeted sanctions remain. Visa and Mastercard processed their first international card transactions in Syria on August 27, 2026, marking another step in the country’s gradual return to international payment networks.

Read more: Washington finalizes decision to cancel sanctions on Syria