Germany reopens embassy in Syria after 13-year closure

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Germany has reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, after 13 years of closure, according to a source from the German Foreign Ministry.

The reopening coincides with a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Damascus.

Berlin had closed its embassy in 2012, following months of anti-Assad protests that eventually turned into a deadly conflict lasting over a decade.

The source confirmed that a small team of diplomats will manage the German mission in Syria, while consular affairs and visa applications will continue to be handled by the German embassy in Beirut, “due to the ongoing security instability in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in December.”

"The stability of Syria is of significant interest to Germany. On the ground, we can contribute more effectively to the right mission for stabilization," the source said, adding that With German diplomats back on the ground, Berlin hopes to re-engage in critical work with Syria's civil society and respond swiftly to any serious negative developments.

The source also explained that through its presence in Syria, Germany seeks to build diplomatic ties, which, among other goals, would promote a more inclusive political transition that takes into account the interests of all Syrian groups.