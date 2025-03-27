Terror threat halts German Interior Minister Syria trip

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser canceled her scheduled visit to Syria following security warnings of a potential terrorist threat, German media reported.

The spokesperson for Germany’s Interior Ministry revealed that the potential threat targeted both the German and Austrian delegations.

Faeser had been set to travel alongside Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, with the delegation scheduled to depart from Jordan for Damascus. However, the visit was planned under strict security measures and had not been officially announced.

The trip was intended to include meetings with two ministers from Syria’s transitional government, as well as representatives from UN humanitarian organizations, to discuss security challenges and the repatriation of Syrian refugees.