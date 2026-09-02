Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will open an online application platform in October 2026 for its initiative to provide one million residential land plots, Higher Steering Committee head Ihsan Al-Awadi said on Wednesday.

Read more: 1M residential plots to be distributed across Iraq

Al-Awadi, who also serves as director of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s Office, said details of the platform would be announced next month and that all stages of the initiative would be free for applicants.

The Cabinet had approved measures governing the transfer of state-owned land to municipalities, along with legal and economic models for investors contributing to infrastructure development. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, 216,000 serviced plots have so far been prepared in six provinces.

A Construction and Housing Ministry official earlier told Shafaq News that the application link would open once “technical and digital preparations” were completed.

Iraq has faced a housing shortage for decades, with the Construction and Housing Ministry estimating that the country needs around five million additional housing units to meet growing demand. Since 2003, successive governments have launched numerous housing initiatives and large-scale residential projects aimed at reducing the deficit, but most have fallen short of their intended goals, leaving the shortage largely unresolved.

Read more: Crushed dreams, rising demand: Iraq’s deepening housing crisis