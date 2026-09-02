Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices hovered around 950,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Wednesday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, sold for 945,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), with a buying price of 941,000 IQD, down from 960,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 915,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 911,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 915,000 to 925,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 978,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold reached 933,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold stood at 800,000 IQD.