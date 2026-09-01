Shafaq News- Sirik

A US airstrike on a residential area in Kuhestak, in the city of Sirik, southern Iran, killed four people, including a child, and injured more than 50 others, Iran’s Health Ministry stated on Tuesday.

The Iranian Red Crescent stated that the strikes killed two and injured 20, adding that it targeted a wedding in the city.

US forces escalated airstrikes on multiple sites in southern Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had begun responding to the US strikes carried out earlier in the day against targets along Iran’s southern coast.

Earlier, Iranian state television reported five explosions in Masan village on Qeshm Island and four explosions in the Strait of Hormuz area. The Fars news agency also reported explosions in the cities of Konarak and Chabahar in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.