Jordan intercepts 20 Iranian missiles targeting Al-Azraq Base

Shafaq News- Amman

The Jordanian Armed Forces said Thursday it intercepted and destroyed 20 missiles fired from Iran toward the Al-Azraq area, in the latest exchange of strikes between Tehran and US-led forces operating across the region.

The air defenses shot down the incoming projectiles before impact, the army said, adding that falling debris caused no casualties or material damage. "We will not allow any violation of Jordanian airspace from any party."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq —formally known as Muwaffaq Salti Air Base— claiming the strikes destroyed facilities and a large number of fighter aircraft stationed there.

The base, located in Jordan's Zarqa province, roughly 100 kilometers east of Amman, hosts Jordanian Air Force squadrons and has been used by the United States and NATO allies for regional operations, including strikes against the Islamic State group during the Syrian conflict.

The IRGC said the operation targeted positions where American F-35, F-16, and F-15 aircraft were stationed, framing the attack as retaliation for US strikes on sites inside Iran.

The US Embassy in Amman issued a shelter-in-place alert to American citizens, citing reports of drones or missiles in Jordanian airspace.

The IRGC also claimed strikes on 18 US military targets at two Kuwaiti air bases, Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber, and at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. Kuwait's General Authority for Civil Aviation temporarily closed Kuwaiti airspace and diverted flights following what it described as Iranian attacks.