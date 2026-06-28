Reciprocal strikes disrupt US–Iran talks in Switzerland

Shafaq News- Washington

US-Iran talks scheduled for next week in Switzerland were suspended, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing the latest round of hostilities between the two sides as the main reason for the halt.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper noted that technical meetings had been planned to discuss mechanisms for implementing the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), covering Tehran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and arrangements for the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The two sides, however, have exchanged conflicting statements on several issues, including the use of released Iranian funds, the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump described Iran as making “very large concessions,” claiming that Tehran is “agreeing to everything I want.” Iranian officials dismissed Trump’s assertions, particularly those concerning how unfrozen funds would be used for purchases of American goods.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has offered an explanation for the suspension of the talks or indicated when they might resume, leaving the diplomatic track uncertain.

The US and Iran exchanged blows on Sunday, extending fighting around Hormuz into a third day. Washington previously accused Tehran of carrying out drone attacks on an oil tanker near the maritime gateway, while striking several sites inside Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied the allegations and launched attacks on several US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation.

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