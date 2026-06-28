Tehran, Washington freeze strikes ahead of talks

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and Iran have agreed to pause mutual strikes and are preparing for new talks in Doha next week to ease rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Sunday.

Citing US officials, the outlet noted that a direct hotline between the US military and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not yet been activated, even as efforts continue to establish emergency communication channels under the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Meanwhile, conflicting accounts have emerged over the status of the diplomatic track in Switzerland. Iranian state television, citing an unnamed official, relayed that Tehran will not take part in technical talks scheduled for next week, pointing to “recent attacks and unmet conditions” as key factors shaping its position. The Wall Street Journal similarly reported that the latest round of hostilities between the two sides contributed to a pause in engagement.

The New York Times, however, underlined that the planned talks have not been cancelled, arguing that indirect communication remains active through established channels.

The US and Iran exchanged blows on Sunday, extending fighting around Hormuz into a third day. Washington previously accused Tehran of carrying out drone attacks on an oil tanker near the maritime gateway, while striking several sites inside Iran. The IRGC rejected the allegations and launched attacks on several US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation.

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