Basra denies diverting electricity share to Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra's electricity allocation will not be reduced or diverted to neighboring Dhi Qar, Governor Asaad Al-Eidani stated on Wednesday, noting that power plants in the Iraqi province generate more than 6,000 megawatts while local peak demand reaches about 4,700 MW.

In a statement, Al-Eidani said he had previously met the Dhi Qar governor to discuss electricity supply and grid problems, but some lawmakers later claimed that several districts would be connected to Basra's power network. He accused some parties of using the issue to stir public concern, urging residents to disregard inaccurate information.

Earlier this week, security forces dispersed demonstrators in Al-Fuhud district of Dhi Qar after they blocked roads with burning tires over poor power supply, leaving two people injured.

The Electricity Ministry said in June that Basra's power allocation was based on quotas approved by the Higher Committee for Coordination between Provinces to ensure equitable supply and grid stability.

Basra recently began experiencing scheduled power cuts for the first time in years, receiving four hours of electricity followed by two hours without supply due to lower generation and reduced gas supplies.

Iraq’s electricity system has been operating far below demand, with generation falling to about 20,000 megawatts against a need of 60,000 MW after the country lost roughly 7,000 MW of capacity in recent months. Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib has attributed part of the shortfall to natural gas shortages.

Read more: Electricity output covers only one-third of Iraq's demand