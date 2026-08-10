Power protests leave two injured in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces on Monday dispersed a protest over poor electricity supply in Al-Fuhud district, Dhi Qar province, leaving two people injured as demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires.

They also demanded the dismissal of Dhi Qar Electricity Director Mohammed Ruwaiydi, Shafaq News correspondant reported.

Last month, a member of Parliament's Electricity and Energy Committee, Noura Al-Juhaishi, called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to extend the government's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign to the Electricity Ministry. The ministry has replaced several distribution officials, suspended senior employees pending investigations, and referred dozens to the Integrity Commission over suspected corruption and negligence.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep

Power shortages remain a major source of public frustration in Iraq, particularly during summer, when temperatures often exceed 50°C and millions depend on private generators. The Electricity Ministry says peak demand has exceeded 60,000 megawatts, with available supply falling nearly 40,000 megawatts short due partly to illegal grid connections and lower natural gas supplies following the regional conflict and disruptions caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Read more: Beyond 50°C: How decades of conflict are heating Iraq