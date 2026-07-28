Bribery network involving police dismantled in Kirkuk
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
The Integrity Commission's Investigation Office in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, dismantled a network involving several police officers, Traffic Directorate employees, and office owners accused of exploiting their positions to process citizens' transactions outside legal procedures in exchange for bribes, a local source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.
The source said legal measures have been taken against those involved, while investigations continue to uncover further details.
Last week, the commission arrested a department head at the Water Resources Directorate in Kirkuk as he was receiving a sum of money, a source revealed.
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