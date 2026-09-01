Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces completed a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets on September 1, hitting air defenses, radar systems and maritime assets, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The strikes also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. The command linked the operation to what it said were recent IRGC attempts to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members.

More than 50,000 US troops are currently operating across the Middle East and remain prepared for further operations, according to CENTCOM.

Earlier, Iran said it launched ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan and drone strikes on US positions at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. Jordan’s military said it intercepted 10 of 13 ballistic missiles, with the remaining three falling without causing casualties. Kuwait’s military stated its air defenses were engaging drones and that explosions heard across the country resulted from interception operations.