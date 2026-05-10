Suspected IED blast injures four in Damascus neighborhood

Shafaq News- Damascus

Four people were injured on Sunday after an explosion believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device planted aboard a public transportation bus in Damascus’ al-Wurood neighborhood, a security source told Shafaq News.

The blast damaged nearby shops and surrounding property. Syrian security forces cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last Thursday, ISIS claimed a separate bombing in Damascus that killed Sheikh Farhan al-Mansour, preacher of the Sayyida Zeinab shrine in Syria.