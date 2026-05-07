ISIS admits fatal bombing of Sayyida Zeinab preacher in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS on Thursday claimed responsibility for the killing of Sheikh Farhan al-Mansour, the preacher of Syria’s Sayyida Zeinab shrine, days after a bomb exploded in Damascus.

In its weekly al-Naba newspaper, the group reported that its operatives planted and detonated a sticky bomb inside al-Mansour’s car near the Safir al-Zahraa Hotel on al-Fatimiya Street following Friday prayers. The reason for the killing was not disclosed.

Syria’s Ministry of Endowments swiftly condemned the attack, describing it as a criminal act, and warned that such assaults pose a direct threat to civil peace and undermine Syrian unity and social cohesion.