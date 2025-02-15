Syria arrests ISIS leader linked to Al-Qahtani killing, terrorism plot

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian security forces arrested senior ISIS commander Abu Al-Harith Al-Iraqi, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Al-Iraqi, a key figure in the group's Iraq province, held high-ranking positions overseeing foreign recruits and serving as deputy head of logistics.

He was linked to the planning and coordinating several attacks and assassinations, most notably, the killing of senior Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) military leader Maysar Al-Jubouri, also known as Abu Maria Al-Qahtani. Additionally, authorities revealed that Al-Iraqi directed a previously thwarted plot to target the Sayyidah Zainab shrine near Damascus.