Blast at Damascus kills four

Shafaq News- Damascus

An explosion at a cafe in central Damascus killed four people and injured 11 others, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Thursday, citing the Director of Ambulance and Emergency Services, Ahmed Al-Bakkour.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the blast or provided further details about the incident.

The cafe is one of the busiest in the area, frequented daily by lawyers, court visitors, and members of the public because of its location adjacent to the Palace of Justice complex on Al-Nasr Street.

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