US Envoy warns Iran: Patience is not unlimited

Shafaq News- New York

The United States accused Iran of threatening the global economy by disrupting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington’s patience “is not unlimited.”

Speaking at the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Michael Waltz said Iran had stopped vessels from crossing the Hormuz regardless of their cargo or destination, "affecting food, aid, and fuel shipments."

Meanwhile, UN Assistant Secretary-General Elizabeth Spehar warned that renewed US-Iran military escalation could have “catastrophic consequences” for the region, international security, and the global economy. She said indirect talks between Washington and Tehran were continuing in Doha and urged all parties to preserve the ceasefire.